Sky Pundit Disappointed at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Impact at Arsenal Since His January Move

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claims that he wants to 'see a lot more' from Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, especially as he is wearing the fabled number 14 shirt.

Aubameyang arrived in London for a club record £60m fee in January, and has scored three goals in Arsenal colours so far, including the second in their 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

However Redknapp is convinced that there is more to come from the striker.

"I think if he costs £60m you want him in the team," said Redknapp on Sky Sports prior to the Watford game (quoted by the Daily Star).





After signing from Broussia Dortmund, Aubameyang was given the number 14 shirt, the number worn by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during his time at the club.

"He's wearing that number 14 shirt, he's not really covered it in glory yet, if I'm honest. I remember somebody who used to." Redknapp continued.

"I have got to be honest, I've been a little bit disappointed."

The pundit added that he thought the lack of confidence in the team may be hindering the 28-year old's performances.

"I thought he would come into the Premier League - I think he's almost caught the bug of what has happened to the rest of the players, a lack of confidence, not really playing with any zip that we expect him to come into this league."

"I think probably we will see the best of him next season. You are talking about a tremendous talent, but I do want to see a lot more, if I'm honest."

Aubameyang will have to watch from the stands as Arsenal take on AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, as he is ineligible for the Gunners in the competition.