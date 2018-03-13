Spanish Report Claims Barcelona New Boy Yerry Mina Could Leave in the Summer if Arthur Joins

New Barcelona signing Yerry Mina could leave the club at the end of the season, despite having only joined in January.

That is according to Spanish publication Sport, who claim that the player could be let go if Brazilian attacker Arthur makes the move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Sport report that Barca will have no choice but to offload one of their non-EU squad members if that's the case. And with Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho too important to them at the moment, Mina will have to be the one who makes way.

The club have already requested a Portuguese passport for Coutinho, who also joined in January, as his wife hails from Portugal. But in spite of their best efforts, the midfielder won't be granted the document, which will see him attain dual citizenship, until January of next year.

There was no issue before, as Arthur was supposed to leave Gremio for the Catalan side in January. But reports indicate that the player will arrive in the summer instead, as Barca now have the option of bringing him in then if they want to.

🔵🔴 Agreement for Arthur transfer.

👇 https://t.co/KZWyOoVj52 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 12, 2018

(You may also be interested in: 4 Key Battles That Could Decide Wednesday's Last 16 Second Leg Between Chelsea and Barcelona)

It has been suggested that Mina, who hasn't been afforded many minutes since the transition from Palmeiras, could leave on loan if the Brazilian does come in at the close of the current season.

While Barcelona view him as a little raw, as well as a work in progress, it is understood that the club value him a lot and will not let him leave on a permanent basis. They will, however, need to sign another centre-back to augment their squad if he is shipped off on a loan deal.