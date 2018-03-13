West Ham Face £100m Legal Battle Against Landlords in Aftermath of Saturday's Crowd Trouble

West Ham United are set to face a £100m legal battle with the landlords of the London Stadium over revenue and stadium capacity, according to The Telegraph.

London Stadium owners, the London Legacy Development Corperation (LLDC) met with Hammers chiefs on Monday in the wake of the distressing scenes that marred their 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday, although the two sides are locked in a dispute of their own regarding stadium capacity and safety.

West Ham want to be granted the full stadium capacity as the club believe it will bring in a significant source of revenue, while also wanting to take full control of stewarding to prevent incidents that occurred during the Burnley defeat from happening again.

Their move didn't start too well, as the LLDC denied the club the full 66,000 stadium capacity, initially granting 53,500 seats until a compromise of 57,000 was agreed.





Saturday's protests against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan is just the latest in a string of incidents in the stadium since the move, and now both parties are set for a High Court date in November.

The two sides are expected to meet this Thursday to discuss new proposals regarding match day safety at the London Stadium, including sealing off parts of the ground, police presence and extra stewarding paid for by the club themselves.

West Ham have called the London Stadium their home since August 2016 following their move from the Boleyn Ground, paying an anunual fee of £2.5m per season, although it's safe to say the move has caused more than it fair share of problems since agreeing the 'deal of the century'.



