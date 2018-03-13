West Ham United Fans Disappointed With Cheikhou Kouyate's Recent Form Following Burnley Defeat

Things are currently looking pretty bleak for West Ham United fans, with the Hammers enduring a seemingly unrelenting free fall in the Premier League, with the imminent threat of relegation looming as the season nears its final weeks.

The London based club currently sit in 16th in the league, just three points above Crystal Palace in the drop zone, and things look as though they are likely to get worse before they get better, with the Irons scheduled to face Manchester United, Cheslea, Arsenal and Manchester City before the end of the campaign.

All told, there's a lot for West Ham fans to be unhappy with. However, one of the issues that concerns them the most is unsurprisingly the performance levels of some of their players, with one of the most notable under performers being Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate.

Despite being a standout performer for long stints of the 2016/17 campaign, Kouyate's level of output has dropped significantly over the course of the current season, leaving a number of fans vexed by David Moyes' persistent use of the midfielder.





Most recently, the 28-year-old was at fault for Burnley's opener in a 3-0 humbling at London Stadium, seeing the match descend into ugly scenes as fans invaded the pitch and clashed in the stands.