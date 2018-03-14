2 Police Officers Under Investigation Over Hillsborough Negligence Will Not Be Charged

Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed that no charges will be brought against two West Midlands police officers who were under investigation for their role in the aftermath of the tragic Hillsborough disaster in April 1989.





96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives that day and it was eventually ruled in June 2016 after many years of lobbying for a second coroner's inquest that they were unlawfully killed through gross negligence by police and ambulance services.

As many as six people were individually charged with negligence, misconduct or perverting the course of justice in June of last year, but the latest two officers will not face charges after standing accused of failing to properly investigate the causes of the disaster.

The investigation stemmed from a 'misleading or incomplete' file that was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1990, Sky Sports notes.

A CPS spokesperson is quoted by as saying, "After careful consideration of the evidence, and the detailed advice provided by counsel, it has been decided that the evidential threshold for criminal prosecution is not met in relation to either suspect."

Evidence relating to the suspects seen to be a 'cause for concern' was deemed 'insufficient' for the level of proof required for criminal offence.

The families of the 96 victims have been informed of the decision. But in an attempt to soften any understandable disappointment on their part they have been assured 'a significant amount of time' was spent reviewing the evidence.