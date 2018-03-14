Agent of In-Demand Sampdoria Wonderkid Claims Summer Napoli Move Is Close to Being Finalised

The agent of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has confirmed that his client looks likely to make the move to Napoli this summer, despite the likes of Inter and Atletico Madrid also looking to land the 22-year-old.

Torreira himself has recently earned his first call up to the Uruguayan national team ahead of this international break, and will be doing his best to land a spot on the plane to Russia this summer for the 2018 World Cup finals.

However, should he make the squad, that won't be the only thing on his mind after impressing a host of top European clubs this season. His agent, Pablo Bentancur, confirmed that Napoli seems to be the desired destination for the youngster.

“We still have to talk and iron out some details, but yes, I can say that the possibility of him going to Napoli looks good,” he told Radio Crc (via Football Italia).

“However, a deal hasn’t been finalised. There’s no agreement: I have to check over everything, including image rights so talks don’t become too drawn-out.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

While it remains to be seen whether Torreira will make the switch as a replacement for in demand midfielder Jorginho, or as a backup, reports claim that the Serie A outfit are looking to spend around €30m on the Uruguayan - though Bentacur is unsure of cost.

“I can say that Torreira will leave Sampdoria," he admitted, "but as for his value and price, you have to ask his club.”

There's still a long way to go until any sort of deal is officially finalised, but Napoli fans have a reason to be excited.