Arsenal Linked With Swoop for Brazil Under-20s Midfield Wonderkid Maycon

Arsenal are reported to be interested in signing promising Corinthians central midfielder Maycon, and are set to offer up to £9m for the player.

That is according to Brazilian news outlet UOL Esporte, as reported by the Express, who believe that manager Arsene Wenger has identified the young star as potential competition for Granit Xhaka in the centre of the Arsenal midfield.

Maycon, who is also allegedly drawing interest from clubs such as Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli, made his professional debut for Corinthians in 2016, and has been a regular in the first-team ever since, and was instrumental in helping them win the Brazilian title last season. He has also played at Under-17 and Under-20 level for Brazil, and certainly seems like a player with a bright future ahead of him.

Arsenal have held talks with the reps of Corinthians midfielder Maycon Barberan ahead of a potential summer move. [esporte] pic.twitter.com/MzHKTwt0rs — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 13, 2018

The player is also said to be very keen on a move to the Gunners, and were he to make the switch to north London he would be joining a prestigious list of Brazilians who have represented the club, such as the legendary Gilberto Silva, Edu Gaspar and Eduardo da Silva, as well as others whose spells at the club were not quite so successful, such as Julio Baptista and Denilson.

Arsenal have been looking to bolster their midfield options for some time now, and with Jack Wilshere's contract situation still uncertain, Gunners fans would surely welcome the news of a bright new addition to their squad.

It remains to be seen whether other clubs will also decide to make a move for the player, but Arsenal currently look in the strongest position to land the player.