Atletico Captain Gabi Trains in Shorts in Moscow After Comparing Russian City to Albacete

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi raised eyebrows by training in shorts in Moscow on Wednesday, and then raised them even further by comparing the Russian capital to the Spanish town of Albacete.

Gabi and his teammates are in in Moscow for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Lokomotiv Moscow, which they currently lead 3-0 from the first leg, and the comfortable lead has clearly put the Spaniard in good spirits.

Gabi: It's quite cold in Albacete too. https://t.co/jMn7sstigP — AtléticoFans (@AtleticoFans) March 14, 2018

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about wearing shorts in the sub zero temperatures, Gabi joked: "I have offspring from Albacete, a city in Spain where it is very cold too."

Despite Gabi's apparently relaxed nature around the weather, a quick Google search tells you that an average high temperature in Albacete in March is 17° and an average low of 4°, compared with an average high and low of 5° and -2° in Moscow in the same month.

Gabi however, does not believe the weather can be an excuse, claiming: "We adapt to any field. It's different from what we're used to in Spain, but we'll play with the same enthusiasm."

The Atletico captain has yet to score in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season from his holding midfield role.