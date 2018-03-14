Barca Confirm They've Taken Action After Andre Gomes' Revelations Regarding Camp Nou Misery

La Liga leaders Barcelona have confirmed that they've moved to address the concerns of midfielder Andre Gomes, who recently claimed that he is being weighed down by criticism from both the media and fans in a candid interview.

Speaking to Spanish magazine Panenka, the player, who joined the Catalan side from Valencia in 2016 for £48m, claimed that life at Barcelona had become miserable, so much so that he's ashamed of his performances and is even afraid to leave his house sometimes.

"I shut myself away," Gomes told the magazine. "I don't allow myself to let out the frustration that I have. So what I do is I don't talk to anyone, I don't annoy anyone.





"It's as if I feel ashamed. The notion of not wanting to leave the house has happened to me on more than one occasion. It annoys me when they say that I can do a lot of good things because I ask myself why I'm not doing them."





Barca fans haven't made things any better for their player, and have jeered him on occasion. But club spokesperson Josep Vives has spoken out in support of the player and has revealed that La Blaugrana is working with him.

"We support and understand Gomes' statements," Vives said on Monday (H/T Marca). It is a situation that the club has been following and acting on. We work with him as well as all the professionals at the club.Everyone has a personalised programme and Gomes is no exception."

Vives also asked fans to show their support for the player, yet claimed that the club will not attempt to "censor what the fans do."

"We respect freedom of expression and therefore we will not censor what the fans do at any time," he added.

"Yes, we ask that they support a player who, with these statements, has shown his commitment to the club and that he wants to do well."