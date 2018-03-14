Bayern Munich Head Coach Jupp Heynckes Sets Champions League Record With Comfortable Besiktas Win

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes has set a UEFA Champions League record for the most consecutive wins in the competition's history.

Bayern's 3-1 win over Besiktas on Wednesday evening extended Heynckes unbeaten run to 11 games - dating back to the 2012-13 season where he won the treble with the Bundesliga giants.

His side won every game from the quarter finals onwards, including a late 2-1 win over league rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. Since returning for a fourth stint at the club, he won Bayern's remaining four group games in the group stages of the competition before beating Besiktas in both legs of the Round of 16.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He overtook both Louis van Gaal and Carlo Ancelotti who are the only other two managers to manage double figured winning streak in the competition with 10 games.

Van Gaal accomplished the feat whilst managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich between 2000-09, whilst Ancelotti - who Heynckes took over at Bayern after the Italian was sacked - achieved the feat with Real Madrid between April 2014 and February 2015.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite achieving the astonishing feat, Heynckes could yet add to his list of records. To date, he has reached the final of all three Champions League campaigns he has taken charge of, and no manager has ever made four consecutive finals.

With his Bayern side cruising at the top of the Bundesliga and beating Besiktas 8-1 over two legs, the form Bayern are currently on is frightening and nobody would out it past them to reach another European final.