Crystal Palace Forward Set for First Team Return After Lengthy Injury Lay Off

Connor Wickham is set to return to first team action for the first time since November 2016, after coming on for the Crystal Palace Under-23's in their 4-0 win over Cardiff City.

The English forward has been sidelined for 17 months since suffering cruciate ligament damage in his knee against Swansea City in 2016.

It now seems that Wickham's return to first team football is not far off. He came on in the 70th minute and completed the game without any further injury problems.

70: Connor Wickham is coming on for James Daly.



The first time he has played since November 2016.



[3-0] #CPFCU23 🦅 #LiveOnTheApp 📱 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 13, 2018

The 24-year-old is expected to continue working with the development side over the coming weeks as he returns to high level of fitness needed to play at the top level.

Wickham has 18 goals in the Premier League, and Palace will be hoping that he returns to the squad before the end of the season so he can provide an alternative option going forward as the club look to retain their Premier League status.

The Eagles have struggled for goals this season with main striker Christian Benteke only scoring two goals in 24 league starts. They currently sit 18th in the table, and are in real danger of being relegated.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Despite this, all hope is not lost. Palace are just one point away from safety and the return of Wickham will boost their chances of survival.

The club have also been handed a huge boost in the return of star man Wilfried Zaha and the Ivorian has revealed that he is 'buzzing' to be back for the end of season run in.