Crystal Palace Give Southampton Starlet & Benin Defender Trial With Youngster Set to Leave St Mary's

Crystal Palace have taken ex-Chelsea academy and current Southampton full back Richard Bakary on trial for the next few weeks.

Bakary is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Croydon Advertiser report that Crystal Palace are looking to take advantage of this situation by taking the 20-year-old on trial.

The youngster made an appearance in Palace's development squad game against Cardiff City yesterday. He was also capped by his international side, Benin, in their friendly match against Mauritania in March last year.

Bakary began his career at Welling United, before being picked up by Chelsea. The prospect joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2014 and has made two appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

Although he has potential, the Eagles should only see Bakary as an option in the future as he cannot be expected to perform in their relegation-battling squad.

Palace are currently in the relegation zone in 18th place, although only one point separates them from 17th-placed Southampton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

An injury crisis involving key players such as Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has led to the side losing their past four games in the league. However, Zaha is now back from injury, so their results could improve in the near future.

Also, with the declining form of sides above them such as West Ham and Southampton, with West Ham's crowd problems and Southampton being without a manager, Palace should feel confident going forward.

They face Huddersfield Town in their next game, an important fixture considering the Terriers are four points above them.