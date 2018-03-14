Ex-Liverpool Star Insists Jurgen Klopp Is Not Thinking About Possible Anfield Exit

Jürgen Klopp has his sights firmly set on a long-term career with Liverpool despite the managerial merry-go-round that is all too frequently seen in European football, according to former Reds goalkeeper Alex Manninger.

The 50-year-old manager, who made a name for himself during his time at Borussia Dortmund, took charge in Merseyside following Brendan Rodgers' three-year spell at the club.

Klopp originally signed a deal with Liverpool that was set to expire in 2018. However, the German coach put pen to paper on a six-year extension shortly after arriving and is set to stay at the Anfield helm until 2022.

"Klopp will not, for a second, think about leaving Liverpool because he has just renewed his contract," Manninger told Ilbianconero. "He doesn't like to leave his job half done and he wants to complete the job that he started in 2015."

Liverpool have been one of the most captivating sides to watch in European football this season, something which summer signing Mohamed Salah has been the catalyst for.

Although the Reds are still well off the pace in the hunt for the Premier League title, Manninger believes that Liverpool could go all the way in the Champions League this season.

"Liverpool? It will be a very balanced quarter final," he added. "My former teammates have made a great return to the Champions League.

"They are a very competitive and are no less than Real Madrid and Barcelona."