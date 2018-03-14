Gigi Buffon's Agent Rubbishes Rumours of a Final Swansong at Genoa Confirming He'll Retire at Juve

Gianluigi Buffon's agent has dismissed any rumours of his client making a dramatic late move to Genoa, and has confirmed the veteran keeper will retire in a Juve shirt when he's ready.

Speaking to Calciomercato, the Italian's agent, Silvano Martino, was quick to reject any talk of a move, declaring: "Genoa? No, Buffon said it himself, when he decides to retire, it will be with a Juve jersey on."

The 40-year-old grew up as a Genoa fan, and had previously stated earlier in his career that a move to his boyhood club would not be out of the question. However, it now seems the Old Lady's blood runs too coarsely through his veins.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Martino was also probed on possible replacements for the great man, when his time eventually comes, and acknowledged Genoa's own Mattia Perin as a potential candidate: "Perin? Yes well I think Mattia [Perin] and Gigi Donnarumma are the likeliest candidates to replace Buffon when he retires."

Despite announcing at the start of the season his intentions to hang up his boots following the 2018 World Cup, Italy's failure to qualify has thrown the deified custodian's future up in the air. Indeed, recent rumblings suggesting he may yet delay his farewell to the beautiful game for another year, provided his motivation stays strong.



Martino contiued: "With the national team, I think Donnarumma might have a slight advantage since people talk about him often and he does play for a big club like AC Milan.

Will he leave for Spain? https://t.co/sl7JFHCQeQ — 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2018

"Even so, I think Perin will get a chance too since he is very good."

He also identified SPAL's Alex Meret, at just 20-years-old, as another possibility: "After these two keepers, Meret is another player who has been showing good things.

"There are many solid young Italian keepers out there so under this aspect, the national side is well covered. "

