Jose Mourinho Aims Dig at Liverpool As Reds Fans Goad Man Utd Over UCL Elimination

Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at Liverpool over their failed FA Cup run as the Manchester United boss gets mocked for crashing out of the Champions League.

United and Mourinho suffered something of a shock defeat in their last-16 clash with Sevilla on Tuesday - the Red Devils losing 2-1 on home soil to bow out of the continental competition over two legs.

In quotes published by Calciomercato, however, the Portuguese manager opted to aim a sly dig at his team's bitter north west rivals over their inability to land this season's FA Cup after they lost to West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the fourth round.

Reds fans have been quick to goad Mourinho and United for their failure to progress to the quarter finals of the Champions League - a feat Jurgen Klopp's men managed with a 5-0 aggregate score against Portugal giants Porto.

But Mourinho chose to bite back and explain that United could still finish above Liverpool in the Premier League table and secure silverware this term if they win England's most prestigious domestic trophy.

He said: "This is true (that Liverpool are in the next round) but they do not have the FA cup either. We still have the top 4 in the league to fight for and the FA Cup too so it's not the end of the world. It is disappointing but it happens."

United were lethargic and pedestrian on home turf as they tried to see off Los Rojiblancos and book their place in the last-eight of the competition, but a brace from substitute Ben Yedder stunned the home faithful and set up a massive last 15 minutes for United.

Despite Romelu Lukaku's late goal giving them hope, however, the hosts couldn't find a route back into the contest and were knocked out to the delight of Sevilla fans and other English club supporters.

