Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Reportedly Set to Be Given Huge Transfer Budget in the Summer

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is set to be given an improved transfer budget in the summer as Leicester look to bolster their options next season.

This news comes shortly after the club confirmed pre-tax profits of £90m for the past year. The bosses of the club have reportedly vowed to use this financial boost to improve the squad.

Speaking to The Leicester Mercury, Puel embraced this financial boost: “Firstly it is good to have a good atmosphere around the team about the financial aspects.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It is a good quality about all the structure around the club. If we can have a good relationship amongst everyone around the club it is very good. It is a family club and it is important to continue this.”

It will be Puel's first summer as manager of the club, and he will look to use this budget to not only to polish areas of the squad, but to secure the futures of players running out of contract; including Robert Huth and Ben Hamer.

The Foxes will aim to not repeat the mistakes of big money signings in the past, like record signing Islam Slimani, who has been loaned out to Newcastle United for the rest of the season after abject performances.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

This improved summer budget may encourage key players to stay, including Riyad Mahrez, as it shows that the club is ambitious and wants to succeed in the future.

Leicester are currently 8th in the Premier League, and their season thus far has being generally positive. Their last result was a 4-1 thrashing of West Brom, with Jamie Vardy netting a stunning goal to push himself into World Cup consideration.