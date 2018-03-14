Liverpool Legend Confused by 'Strange' Emre Can Contract Saga & Backs Midfielder to Leave Anfield

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott has voiced his opinion on the Emre Can contract saga and feels that the German will leave Anfield, but can't get his head around why he'd want too.



The Germany international has just a few months left on his Liverpool contract and speculation surrounding his future has been a topic of conversation as of late.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus, but recent reports have suggested the Italian club face stern competition for the German's signature - with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also keen to snap up the Liverpool star.



The midfielder is yet to extend his contract with the Reds but has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Anfield either. However, former Liverpool star Terry McDermott would find it bizarre if Can were to leave the five-time European champions.



“That’s a strange one for me,” McDermott told the Liverpool Echo. “I can’t understand why he would want to leave Liverpool. I know that foreign players don’t have the same affinity with the club as local lads like Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Phil Thompson or myself. We were heartbroken when the day came that we had to move on.



“But Can is playing every week for a manager who trusts him, he’s earning a lot of money and he’s part of an exciting team. Maybe he thinks he can get more money elsewhere but walking away would be a gamble because Liverpool are getting better and better under Klopp."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Emre Can is a pivotal figure in the heart of the Liverpool midfield and is still yet to hit his peak at the age of 24. Jurgen Klopp has made it known he's an admirer of Can and has continued to play the German despite speculation surrounding his future.

Can came onto the scene during his spell at Bayern Munich where he wasn't given much of an opportunity, making seven appearances for the Bavarians. He moved to Bayer Leverkusen before catching the eye of ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who brought him to Anfield in 2014.

This contract saga may go on until the end of the season, but either way, it will be interesting to see what choice the German decides to make during this important stage of his career.

