Liverpool Monitoring Availability of Tottenham & Arsenal Target After Impressive Bundesliga Season

Liverpool are interested in highly rated Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard and could attempt to sign him this summer, Bild have reported.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, making 26 appearances as part of the second best defence in the division.

Pavard has emerged as one of Europe's most promising young centre backs this season, earning two caps for the French national team.

Inevitably, his form has led to reports of interest from a host of clubs. Liverpool, it is reported, could face a battle with Tottenham and Arsenal to secure his signature in the summer.





Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk in January but manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly unconvinced by the performances of Dejan Lovren. Stuttgart, though, are believed to be reluctant to sell Pavard. The club's director, Michael Reschke, has insisted that no bids will be accepted.





“If in the summer a club believes they can sign him for €30m (£26.5m), this club is wrong," he said. "We would not even open the door for a conversation.

"Pavard is clearly on the way from an exceptional talent to an top international player. We are currently the ideal club for him, and he feels that too. Benjamin is at the heart of our team. And we definitely want to see him wearing the Stuttgart shirt next season."

Spurs were believed to have been readying an £11m bid for Pavard, but that would clearly not be deemed adequate.