Liverpool Supporters Split As Reports Claim Loris Karius Will Be Reds' Main Goalie Next Season

Liverpool fans have reacted to reports that Loris Karius will keep his spot in the side next season. Some fans are delighted by the news, whilst others think it is a step backwards.

Karius has put in some impressive performances recently which have earned him the number one spot in the side ahead of Simon Mignolet.

It was initially believed that Liverpool were hoping to bring in Roma keeper Allison in the summer but the hefty fee Roma were demanding coupled with Karius' fine form has led to Jurgen Klopp rethinking his plans.

The Liverpool Echo has reported that the Reds are cooling their interest in the Brazilian, and may well keep faith in Loris Karius next season.



This has led to opinion being split among fans, with some thinking Karius has what it takes to be a top keeper and others feeling the German will never reach that level.

Fans are clearly concerned by the sustainability of Karius' form and feel that Alisson would be an upgrade. The main problem with the transfer is the huge transfer fee that Roma are demanding.

It is believed that Liverpool will need to offer upwards of £70m to sign the 25-year-old and with Karius beginning to prove his value, some fans believe that money could be spent more efficiently elsewhere on the pitch.

The Reds already have Naby Keita's arrival to look forward to in the summer and are being linked with a whole host of other names. Midfield seems to be the targeted area due to the club looking likely to lose Emre Can in the summer with Bayern Munich the latest club to be linked with the German.