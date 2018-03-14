PHOTO: Liverpool Target's Agent Hints at New Roma Contract With Latest Instagram Post

Agent of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, Ze Maria Neis, has sparked rumours of a new contract for the Brazilian after posting a photo of himself on Instagram at Roma's headquarters (via Football Italia), with a caption that makes it seem the shot stopper is set to stay.

Alisson has been in sensational form this season, climbing out of the shadow of Wojciech Szczesny from last season, and stepping up as first choice between the sticks at Stadio Olimpico.





And now, with rumours circulating about his future being away from the Serie A outfit, his agent has made it apparent that discussions of a new contract could well be underway:

The caption reads (translated into English from Italian):

“Growing partnership! Here at Roma to look after the interests of our athlete Alisson Becker!”





Reports have been circulating claiming that Liverpool are prepared to fork out €50m for the Brazil international - and a new contract may well include a huge buyout clause that scares off any potential suitors.

His current deal, which he signed in 2016 when he made the move from Internacional for only €8m, runs right up until 2021. However, with his stock only expected to rise over the course of the World Cup, having established himself as Brazil's first choice keeper, a new contract (with a big pay rise) would fend off interest before clubs start to turn his head.





Roma currently sit third in the league table, and are through to the Champions League quarter finals for the first time in ten years - much of that success being down to their stopper.