Poor Punditry: Paul Scholes Makes Prediction During Man Utd CL Loss That Quickly Backfires

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes made a bold prediction during the Champions League game between his old side and Sevilla on BT Sport at half-time - and it has not gone unnoticed.

United were firm favourites to progress in the Champions League when the last 16 tie was drawn in December, with most believing they had the quality to overcome this Sevilla side.

Even when they went to Seville and drew 0-0 in the first leg, many still fancied the Manchester club to have enough firepower against a side that sit fifth in La Liga.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder's four-minute brace was enough to knock Jose Mourinho's side out of the Champions League on their own turf. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back at the death, but it proved to be merely a consolation in a deserved loss for United.

However, one man who was convinced that United were going to go through was Paul Scholes - who made a bold prediction at half-time.

The United legend was a pundit on BT Sport, providing analysis on the game and didn't shy away from making a prediction or two, but one claim backfired on the former England international.

Paul Scholes at half-time tonight. Football genius. pic.twitter.com/aNMQZUItRW — SH (@Sennesation) March 13, 2018

He said: “Sevilla are a poor team, a really poor team. They have not got a goal in them. United should win this game."

It turns out Paul spoke a little too soon. Football fans on Twitter weren't going to allow this to slide under the carpet and responded with some views of their own: