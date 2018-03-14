Rio Ferdinand Claims Alexis Sanchez Has Been a 'Shadow' Since Man Utd Move & Feels Sorry for Chilean

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Alexis Sanchez is a 'shadow' of the player he was at Arsenal after a string of lacklustre performances for the Red Devils.

United crashed out of the Champions League after a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla in their last 16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. A quick-fire double from Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder was enough for the Spanish outfit to overcome the English giants.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Jose Mourinho's side, but it proved to be not enough as the Manchester club were deservedly sent packing after a spineless home performance against a Sevilla side that are fifth in La Liga.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sanchez has not thrived at Old Trafford and has found it difficult to settle ever since his swap move from Arsenal in January.



He endured another frustrating night in the defeat against Sevilla as he couldn't influence the game as he would've hoped, and Ferdinand - who was a pundit on BT Sport on Tuesday evening - drew attention to the Chilean's decline in form since leaving Arsenal.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: "Sanchez, for one, he just looks a shadow of the player he was. When he was at Arsenal, he was the player everyone looked to for inspiration.



"He just looks like a stranger now. When you go to a new team and play, you don’t lose all your talent. That’s what it just seems like at the moment, and in some ways I just feel sorry for him.

"He looks a shadow of the player he was, he looks a stranger in this team..."



"In some ways, I feel sorry for him."@rioferdy5 discusses Alexis Sánchez after another below-par display for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/tQadySYbjk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2018

"It’s not going for him and it’s not going for other players as well. That’s the way it’s going for them all, the whole lot of them, they were shocking."

Some United fans are even beginning to question whether his performances justify his place in the starting XI as he hasn't managed to make the impact many expected he would when he first arrived.

This disappointing defeat for United now means the only have the FA Cup to play for as well as looking to secure a second place spot in the Premier League.

Sanchez may get a needed break when United play Brighton in the quarter finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.