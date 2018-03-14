Romelu Lukaku Admits Some Man Utd Teammates 'Hid' After Defeat Against Sevilla

Romelu Lukaku has accused some of his Manchester United teammates of 'hiding' after Tuesday night's Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla.

Jose Mourinho's side were beaten 2-1 and eliminated at the last 16 stage after a dismal performance at Old Trafford.

And Lukaku, who pulled an ultimately insignificant goal back late in the game, made clear his view that not everyone performed to the required standards.

“Some things were wrong with some players,” he told BT Sport. “Some players were hiding. The deception was really big.

“We started the game well, but we let them get a bit of control. We had a few half chances but we didn’t score and then they scored the first goal and tried to chase the game.





“We kept pushing but it wasn’t enough and should have done much better with the quality we have in our team. We didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.”

After the disappointment of Tuesday evening, United's only remaining hope of silverware is via the FA Cup.

Mourinho chose to defend his players after the defeat, insisting that the strength of the opposition, not the deficiencies of his own side, was the primary reason for the result.

"I don't think the performance was bad, I think the intention and the way we started was really good and positive," he told BBC Sport. "Sevilla has a good team and they can hide the ball and have players in midfield who are good at doing that. They did that for the majority of the time."