Tottenham Confirm Harry Kane Will Return to Training Next Month Following Ankle Injury

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed star striker Harry Kane won't return to training until April after damaging ankle ligaments during Spurs' 4-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

After going a goal down with only seven minutes on the clock, a Dele Alli equaliser sent the two teams into half-time with the score level, before the north London outfit produced a late surge, with a Son Heung-min brace and last gasp finish from Serge Aurier giving the FA Cup quarter finalists all three points.

However, the victory was bittersweet for Tottenham, having lost Kane to injury only half an hour into the match. A collision with Cherries keeper Asmir Begovic saw the England international depart the pitch with an ankle injury, leaving many fearing over his World Cup hopes come the summer.

But now, having been looked at by the Spurs medical staff, it appears Kane will be back sooner than expected - and Sky Sports have revealed the 24-year-old is expecting to return to training next month after damaging his ankle ligaments.

BREAKING: @SpursOfficial confirm Harry Kane damaged ankle ligaments against Bournemouth and is expected to return to training next month. #SSN pic.twitter.com/m8MD7SwPm3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 14, 2018

Though Kane won't miss the trip to Russia in the summer (fingers crossed), his absence does disrupt his international team slightly. Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England side for the upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands (Friday, March 23) and Italy (March 27) - and Kane is set to miss out.

He'll also miss Saturday afternoon's FA Cup tie with Swansea at the Liberty Staidum. Should Tottenham win, they'll progress into the semi final of the competition, with eyes fixed on lifting the FA Cup at the end of the season.