West Ham to Issue Lifetime Bans to Supporters Who Invaded Pitch in 3-0 Burnley Defeat

West Ham will hand out lifetime bans to supporters who invaded the pitch in last weekend's 3-0 defeat against Burnley at the London Stadium.

A number of fans entered the field of play in protest against the club's board, while hundreds gathered beneath the directors' box.

West Ham's players were confronted on the pitch and security was required to escort the fans, one of whom picked up a corner flag, out of the stadium.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

And the club have now made clear that those found to have entered the pitch will be prevented from attending future games.

A West Ham statement said: "Following the incidents which marred the second half of the Premier League fixture with Burnley on Saturday 10 March, the Club is conducting a full and thorough investigation, and has attended a series of emergency meetings with London Stadium stakeholders.

“The club is working in close conjunction with the Metropolitan Police to identify those individuals who entered the pitch during the second half and…to identify those who threw missiles.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Any individual found guilty will be banned from attending any West Ham United fixture, home and away, for life and the club will request the courts serve a banning order to prevent these individuals attending any football matches in the future.

"West Ham United maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour of this nature, with the safety of all supporters always the Club’s number one priority.

"West Ham United would like to thank all those fans who supported the team on Saturday and look forward to welcoming them back to a safe, comfortable and secure London Stadium."