100 Not Out: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Champions League 'World of Their Own'

Lionel Messi reached another goalscoring milestone as he netted his 100th Champions League goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea, becoming only the second player ever to reach the extraordinary feat after 'arch-rival' Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in 2017 - with the Argentine magician achieving the milestone in 14 fewer games.

The two greatest players of their generation's battle to be the best has been one of football's, and the Champions League's, most intriguing subplots over the years with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi consistently battling it out for football's top prizes on and off the pitch.

The two greatest forwards in modern football surpassed Raul Gonzalez's goal tally in the top club competition in the 2014/15 campaign as they both had 77 strikes each. Then last season, Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, the same milestone Lionel Messi achieved during the third round of this season's Champions League.

Ronaldo's opening goal against Paris Saint-Germain in February was his 100th for Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, the first time someone had reached that mark for a single club. Messi reached his century - all for Barcelona - exactly a month later against Chelsea.

The Real Madrid star, however, leads the Barcelona star 120-103 in goals in all UEFA club competitions, and 117-100 in terms of Champions League goals. With the two superstars closely following each other in the race to be the greatest goalscorer in UEFA club competitions.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Earlier this season the two extraordinary talents battled it out for the 2017 Ballon d'Or, a prize that has been contested between the two for each of the last 11 years - with Ronaldo coming out on top and equalling Messi's total of five awards.

With the fine form both find themselves in of late, it is obvious that they will be gunning it out for the top prize again come the end of the year - in what will be the 12th consecutive season the two magicians will go head-to-head to be the best.