Burnley Forward Ashley Barnes Signs New Deal to Extend Turf Moor Stay to 2021

Burney have signed forward Ashley Barnes to a new deal that should see him extend his stay until 2021.

Barnes, who has scored seven goals for the Clarets this season, is their highest-ever scorer in the Premier League. And his deal, which was set to expire at the end of next season, has been lengthened.

BREAKING: Ashley Barnes signs new Turf Moor dealhttps://t.co/sYD8DirT6w — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 15, 2018

"Ashley Barnes has signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor," Burnley said in a statement on their official website. "The Clarets’ record Premier League goalscorer has agreed a deal running until June, 2021."





Burnley are having a remarkable 2017/2018 campaign in the top flight, with Barnes partly responsible. The striker, who has scored in three successive matches for the first time since 2011, insists there's more to come.

“I think I am playing some of my best football, but I’ve still got a lot to come,” he said.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Newcastle United Set to Join Premier League Rivals in Race to Sign £20m Rated Burnley Winger)

“I’m still learning. I learn every day on the training ground. I knuckle down and try to do the right things and keep taking on information from the staff and it’s paying off.

“The club is only going in one direction and that’s up and I’m privileged to be part of it. Come the end of season who knows where we’ll be and if we can still be where we are now that would be huge credit to all the lads.

“This has capped off a good year, with eight games still to go, and I’m delighted it’s done.”