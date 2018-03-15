Conflicting Reports Arise Over 'Massive Bonus' in Mark Hughes' Contract as New Southampton Boss

Confusion has arising over the potential bonus new Southampton manager Mark Hughes could net if he helps the struggling south coast side survive the relegation drop - with two leading news outlets offering different reports of the sum.

The Sun have claimed that the Welsh manager will land a £2m bonus should he succeed in his mission, while the Telegraph have reported that the ex-Stoke City will take home a more modest £1m if the Saints beat the drop. Hughes will be determined to rebuild his reputation with the Premier League strugglers, after being sacked by the Potters earlier this year.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Whatever the fee may be, Hughes will arguably be deservedly rewarded if he manages to keep his new side up, given that they currently lie 17th in the league table - just one point away from the relegation zone. With eight games to go, the Saints will need to be at their best to beat the drop, as they still have to face the daunting prospect of playing Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Southampton wasted no time in bringing in the former Manchester City manager, appointing their new man just a day after sacking the ill-fated Mauricio Pellegrino. The Saints board finally lost patience with the Argentine, after his defensive brand of football saw the side consistently fail to produce goalscoring opportunities against their opposition.

Meanwhile, Southampton are set to battle Newcastle United to land Eibar midfielder Dani García in the summer - with the 27-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the current campaign. The defensive midfielder is highly rated in La Liga, and is set to inundated with offers as teams across Europe look for a top value summer bargain.