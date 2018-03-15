In Depth: How Liverpool's Notorious Set Piece Misery Has Silently Disappeared This Season

Mud sticks in football. Quite literally, in some cases.





I remember as a kid playing on a rainy day running through on goal only to go down after a hard shove in the back. I turned around to appeal, before realising there weren’t any opposition players anywhere near me. I had managed to flick a huge lump of mud up with my trailing boot that had thudded into my back, completely covering my number (which may have been what prevented the referee from booking me for simulation).

Players and teams can gain reputations based on a small sample size that stays with them, fairly or unfairly. One of these possible myths that has been getting tested of late has been that Liverpool can’t defend from set pieces.





There remains a widely-held belief that Liverpool are susceptible from corners and free-kicks, and that this might be what prevents them from turning their electric attacking play into title challenges and trophies.





As with most reputations, it’s not entirely without reason. It certainly was a problem for them at a time when BT Sport revealed the statistic - after Liverpool conceded twice from corners in the 3-3 draw at Watford on the opening day of the season - that 32.9% of all the goals the Reds had conceded since Klopp arrived in October 2015 had come from set-pieces. Only Southampton (34.2%) had a worse record at the time, which was ironic given the presence of one Virgil van Dijk.

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds host Watford on Saturday hoping to get back to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, and will be aiming to prove that their set-piece woes such as the ones experienced at Vicarage Road are a thing of the past.





Not that long ago at Anfield there were audible noises of tension from the home crowd every time they faced a corner. Some might argue that it became a self-fulfilling prophecy as doubts from the stands transferred to the players, who might then concede and be convinced that it had been an inevitability.





The £75m world record signing of Van Dijk in January was seen as a big boost to a defence that badly needed it, not least because of the aerial efficiency and general massiveness of the Dutchman. Some said it wouldn't make a difference as Liverpool's problems were with the setup, usually deploying a part-zonal, part-man marking system to defend set plays. However, few argued whether it was even really an issue at all.

According to WhoScored.com, only four teams in the Premier League this season have conceded fewer goals from set pieces than Liverpool, who have let in six - half the number they did in the 2016/17 campaign. Interestingly, Watford have conceded the second most in the division, with 14.





The Merseysiders have in fact been more vulnerable from open play this season in the Premier League, conceding 23 times. Watford themselves have only conceded three more than that, so it could well be that attacking set pieces is a more realistic chance at scoring for the hosts rather than the visitors.





The advancement of this Liverpool team since Klopp swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League is something I looked at in detail for my book, Kloppite: One Man’s Quest to turn Doubters into Believers, and it is clear that the bespectacled German is still tweaking things in search of perfection.

There is little denial that Liverpool are generally a sensation in attack, with the irrepressible front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino leading the charge, and if they are now also improving on their weaknesses, such as defending set pieces, then the sky really is the limit for Klopp and his band of gegenpressing mavericks.





The Reds still have statistically the worst defence of the top five in the Premier League across the season so far, with 34 goals conceded in 30 games, but the arrival of Van Dijk along with the drastic improvement in goalkeeper Loris Karius have helped to steady the ship, and the overall development has been clear.





However, don’t be surprised if the same cliché is rolled out next time Liverpool concede from a set piece. It is an unfair inevitability that a reputation will stay with you in football based on previous misdemeanours, which is why some of my friends still call me ‘mud w--

’.





