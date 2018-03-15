England Boss Southgate Prepares to Name Friendly Squad With Burnley Ace Set for Surprise Call Up

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his latest squad this afternoon, who will play friendly matches against the Netherlands and Italy at the end of the month. Burnley defender James Tarkowski is set for his first call up, having shone in the Premier League this season.

As reported by the Times, Southgate is likely to pick a squad similar to the one he'll take to the 2018 World Cup in the summer. In addition to Tarkowski, other notable expected call-ups are a recall for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Meanwhile, with Harry Kane out with an injury until April, England will need to call-up a replacement striker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The talismanic forward is set to return in time to represent England at the World Cup, but the likes of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Swansea's Tammy Abraham and Liverpool's Dominic Solanke could be given a shot to stake their place for the fourth striker spot on the plane to Russia.

While Tarkowski's impressive form is likely to see him given the nod by Southgate, it's likely to be a different story for previous England stalwarts Gary Cahill and Phil Jones - whose issues with form and injuries could see them dropped in favour of experimental options. Swansea's Alfie Mawson could earn a call-up, as could Tarkowski's teammate Ben Mee.

On the goalkeeping front, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City stopper Joe Hart will make the squad. The West Ham loanee has endured a torrid run of form this season, which has seen him dropped to the Hammers' bench. Stoke City's Jack Butland, Everton's Jordan Pickford and Burnley surprise package Nick Pope will all be hoping for a call-up and chance to impress.