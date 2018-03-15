Former Tottenham Hotspur Defender Advises England Starlet Against Move to Former Club or Liverpool

Former Tottenham defender Pascal Chimbonda has urged Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon not to join his former club or Liverpool this summer.

The Frenchman, who represented the Lilywhites for three seasons across two separate stints, believes the 17-year-old should seek out a club 'below' Spurs in order to play regularly and keep his rapid development going.

He said, as quoted by BetStars: "He's still young, he's good for the Championship but there's a difference between being good in the Championship and arriving in the Premier League.

"If he comes to Spurs he won't play regularly or may go out on loan, he will only come on sometimes and that's really hard for the player. I think he needs to go to a team below Spurs, where he will play football."

Sessegnon is arguably the hottest young prospect in the Championship after bursting onto the scene last season as a 16-year-old. The Roehampton born defender has a remarkable knack for scoring goals and has already chalked up 21 strikes for the club across 68 games in all competitions.



He has been linked with a move to a host of big clubs, but Spurs, Liverpool and also Manchester United have been made the frontrunners.

Sessegnon has already drawn comparisons to that of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, who began his career playing as a left back. Given the attacking instincts he has shown, it could well be that Sessegnon is converted into a natural winger later in his own career.

