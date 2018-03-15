Fulham Prodigy Ryan Sessegnon Called Into England Under-21 Squad for the First Time

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has been named in the England Under-21 squad for the first time ahead of upcoming games against Romania in the 'Cryille Regis International' and Ukraine in a European Championship qualifier later this month.

Sessegnon, who has scored 14 Championship goals for the Cottagers this season, won't even turn 18 years of age until May and is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Europe.

The versatile left-sided player has previously represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels. With the latter, he scored four goals at the Under-19 European Championship last summer to steer the Junior Lions to their first triumph in the tournament.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has even spoken about Sessegnon, who has garnered transfer interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, as a possible surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's senior England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria, who played eight times for the Reds' first-team last season but is currently on loan at Sunderland, is the only other new face in the 26-man squad.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

England Under-21 Squad in Full:





Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich; loan from Man City), Dean Henderson (Shrewsbury; loan from Man Utd), Freddie Woodman (Aberdeen; loan from Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Jake Clarke-Salter (Sunderland; loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Mason Holgate (Everton), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Fikayo Tomori (Hull; loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest; loan from Everton), Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland; loan from Liverpool), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Josh Onomah (Aston Villa; loan from Tottenham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Swansea; loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester) Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough; loan from Man City), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig; loan from Everton), James Maddison (Norwich), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)