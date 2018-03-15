Leicester Assistant Manager Michael Appleton a Possibility to Replace Alan Pardew at West Brom

Michael Appleton is a name being considered to replace Alan Pardew at West Brom, according to reports.

It is widely reported that Pardew has been given a stay of execution by the Baggies until the end of the season, when he will then be replaced, and Leicester assistant Appleton has emerged as one of the possible candidates to take the job in the summer.

Seven wins from the last 54 Prem Lge games for Alan Pardew. Is it really any surprise West Brom are heading for the Championship? Absolutely no point in letting him continue #wba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 10, 2018

Appleton has previously worked with West Brom after finishing his playing career. He was both assistant manager and caretaker manager at the Hawthorns between the years of 2009 and 2011.

Both the Mirror and Telegraph report that Appleton is on a list of names that West Brom will consider at the end of the season. With the former Oxford boss is now among the favourites with the bookmakers.

The 42-year-old left his role as manager of League one Oxford United to join Leicester as assistant manager to Craig Shakespeare in the summer, and continues his role under current manager Claude Puel. He was linked with a return to his old club in January, but moved quickly to dispel the rumours,

“I made it clear when I left Oxford only eight months or so ago, that I had been given an opportunity to work in the Premier League, which is difficult to get these days if you are a young, English coach,” He told Sky Sports in January, when asked about the link to his former club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“Never say never in the future but, at the moment, I am in a really good place.”

Whether he will be more curious in the reported West Brom interest is still to be seen. Appleton is currently in a warm Weather training camp in Marbella with Leicester ahead of their FA Cup quarter final against Chelsea on Sunday.