Man Utd Hierarchy Questioning Whether Jose Mourinho's Tactical Approach is Right For the Club

Senior figures within Manchester United are beginning to question whether Jose Mourinho is the right man to lead the Red Devils following a bitterly disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The three time European champions were shocked by Sevilla as Los Nervionenses ran out 2-1 victors at Old Trafford, seeing them win the tie outright and progress to the quarter finals of the Champions League at the expense of Jose Mourinho's men.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Following the defeat, some of the Manchester United hierarchy are beginning to question Mourinho's ability to lead the Red Devil's in the future, expressing concern over the regressive style of play he has implemented at Old Trafford.

Despite the Portuguese manager retaining the full support of United chief Ed Woodward, some of the board members are beginning to express serious concerns over his management style and believe that under his guidance it could be several years until they become serious Premier League contenders again.

"Jose is not the manager we thought he was," one senior source said on Wednesday night. "We are worried. We know the fans hate the football, and we won't win the league for three or four years. He's also too insecure and gets involved in things away from the football."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Although United boast an impressive squad full of top class attacking talent, they have become known for their lifeless, defensive performances under Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager adopting a style of play he once lambasted as 19th century football.

Following their exit from the Champions League, attentions have been turned to the Red Devil's FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with the FA Cup remaining United's only realistic opportunity at claiming any silverware this campaign.