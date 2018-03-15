Report Claims Ex-Liverpool Star Has Revealed Preferred Destination of Real Madrid & Reds Target

The notorious Spanish rumour mill Don Balon is at it again, this time revealing the future of highly coveted RB Leipzig forward, Timo Werner.

Their report claims that the young German star has turned down an approach from Real Madrid and their club president Florentino Perez in favour of a move to Liverpool. This news comes just days after Werner himself verbally committed his immediate future to Leipzig.

To top it off, Don Balon claim that it was none other than former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho who has revealed that Werner is off to Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Don Balon claim that Werner has been shortlisted by Real Madrid as potential alternative transfer target, should they fail in their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

A number of Premier League clubs have been reportedly monitoring Werner with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool said to be interested. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is apparently particularly keen on the young German and could have the funds to acquire his services. Liverpool are yet to spend all of the £142m they will earn from Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona.

Liverpool fans will be licking their lips if they see Naby Keita’s set up of the second Leipzig goal, scored by Timo Werner. Wonderful stuff. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 8, 2018

Werner could follow his RB Leipzig teammate Naby Keita to Anfield, who already has agreed to join the club at the end of the season. Keita will join up with Liverpool in July after the club triggered his £48m release clause last summer.

Timo Werner will be expected to be selected for Germany's World Cup squad in the summer after impressing for his country in qualification and in the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The forward is already have an impressive season with Leipzig and has scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club. A strong international tournament performance could see many more clubs become interested in the young German star.