Report Claims West Ham Boss Moyes Battled With Board to Keep Miami Trip After Burnley Loss

A report has claimed that West Ham United boss David Moyes had to argue with the club's board to ensure that the first team's training trip to Miami still went ahead - after their 3-0 home loss to Burnley at the weekend.

As reported by the Mirror, the Hammers board were ready to scrap the international break jaunt to the United States, but buckled under pressure from Moyes demanding the trip to go ahead as planned.

West Ham fans have expressed anger at seeing pictures of the team relaxing on the west coast - outraged at seeing the players rewarded given their recent form.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The news comes at a difficult time for the east London club, whose woeful form on the pitch has been coupled with increased fan unrest. During last weekend's humiliating defeat to Burnley, a number of fans invaded the pitch, while others gathered below the directors box to vent their anger at the assembled members of the Hammers hierarchy.

Moyes is believed to have claimed that the trip would be a well needed boost to team morale, as the side prepare to enter what should be a thrilling relegation battle after the international break. With just eight games remaining, the Hammers are 16th in the table - just three points clear of the relegation zone with tricky matches against Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea still to come.

In other news, the Hammers are rumoured to be lining up a loan swoop for Barcelona youngster Yerry Mina, as La Liga rulings state that Barça won't be able to register both Mina and inbound Gremio signing Arthur in their squad next season.

However, Premier League survival is vital if the club are to stand any chance of luring in the talented Columbian.