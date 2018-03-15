VIDEO: Footage Emerges of Spanish Police Attacking Chelsea Fans Following Champions League Clash

Reports are emerging this morning that a section of Chelsea's travelling fans were attacked by police following the game with Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The game, which the hosts comfortably won 3-0, was played in good spirits and there was no animosity or tension throughout the course of play; but that didn't stop trouble from happening after the match.

David Ramos/GettyImages

A video clip appears to show Spanish police raising their batons against some Blues supporters, which is concerning as there seems to be no justifiable reason for their actions.

Onlookers have branded the police 'scary' and said that they were 'pushing people to the floor', invoking scenes of 'carnage'.

Chelsea have been informed of the behaviour of the police and put out a statement on the matter which read:

"The club has been made aware of some issues experienced by our supporters accessing the stadium tonight. A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt.

"We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening’s arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities.'"

This is not the first time English football fans have been caught up in trouble in Europe, and it is concerning to see such behaviour from figures entrusted with people's safety.

