Carlos Carvalhal Backs Alfie Mawson as One of the Top Flight's Best Centre-Backs After England Shout

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal is pleased with Gareth Southgate's decision to include central defender Alfie Mawson in the England squad that will face Holland and Italy in friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

Mawson has made 35 appearances for the Swans so far this season, starting in all 30 of their Premier League fixtures. His inclusion in Southgate's set-up is a hugely encouraging sign, and the player should be hoping he can further impress the manager and make it to the World Cup.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has never appeared for the Three Lions' senior side but has made a smattering of appearances for the Under-21s.

Carvalhal, meanwhile, has branded his centre-back 'one of the best defenders' in the Premier League, and insisted he is ready to play for England.

"Alfie is progressing a lot in my opinion and we are very happy to help him do that," the coach told the BBC.

Delighted for Tarky and Alfie Mawson on their England call ups. 2 fantastic professionals, and more importantly.... great lads! Brilliant role models for all young players, working their way through the lower leagues... combining talent, hard word and dedication 👏 — Lee Johnson (@LeeJohnsonCoach) March 15, 2018

"As a manager, I always have two things in my head. One is to develop my team so we win games and the other is to try to make the players I am working with better players.

"Alfie is a very good centre-back and he is getting better. All credit goes to him - he is a good character, he plays with quality and, as I have said before, he is one of the best centre-backs playing in the Premier League.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"He is completely ready to play at a higher level, though that is the decision of my colleague (Southgate). Alfie is a good defender who can also start attacks, and in modern football that's something you need."

Swansea will break away from top-flight competition this weekend to face Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs in the FA Cup quarters on Saturday. Carvalhal will be hoping he can inspire his men to what would be a huge victory over the London high-flyers.