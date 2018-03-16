Champions League Quarter Final Draw: Last 8 Learn Their Fate & Are One Step Closer to Kyiv

Liverpool against Manchester City is the headline tie from the Champions League quarter finals as the eight remaining clubs fighting for the trophy learned their fate when the draw was made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday lunchtime.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all fell at the Last 16 stage, but those left are now one step closer to the final in Kyiv on 26th May.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The open draw pitted holders Real Madrid, looking to become the first champions to win three successive titles since Bayern Munich in the 1970s, against Juventus in a repeat of the 2017 final. Meanwhile, Barcelona will take on Roma and Bayern must face Sevilla.

2017/18 UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw:

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City

First leg ties will be played on 3/4 April, with return legs scheduled for 10/11 April.

