Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Misses Out on Spain Call Up While Diego Costa Makes the Cut

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad, who will play friendlies against Germany and Argentina later this month, with Julen Lopetegui's set-up being announced on Friday.

Only recently, Morata was Las Rojas main man up front, but a wretched run of form has seen him dropped in place of Diego Costa, rather ironically.

The former Chelsea forward, now back at Atletico Madrid, hadn't played any competitive football before January as a result of the club's transfer ban. But since returning to action, he has scored six goals in 12 starts.

Meanwhile, Morata hasn't scored at all this year and is on a 12-match goal drought. His Chelsea teammates, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, however, have made it into Lopetegui's squad.

Regulars David de Gea, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Isco, David Silva and Andres Iniesta have also been called up, while Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga made his way into the squad as well.

The exclusion does reflect quite badly on the Chelsea striker, who started the season with a bang but inexplicably went cold.

He will now have to work extra hard if he wants to ensure a spot in the squad for the upcoming World Cup tournament in Russia.