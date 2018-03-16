James Tarkowski Reveals How He and Burnley Teammate Nick Pope Found Out About England Call-Ups

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has admitted that it 'hasn't sunk in yet' that he will be representing his country after being called up to the senior England squad.

Tarkowski, along with fellow uncapped Burney player Nick Pope, has been selected for the squad for forthcoming friendly games against Netherlands and Italy, and speaking to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old revealed how manager Sean Dyche broke the news to him.

"On Thursday morning, the gaffer called me and Popey in to his office." he said. "A lot of the backroom staff were there. He told us that Gareth Southgate had been on to him and that we were both in the squad. The gaffer shook our hands along with the rest of the staff but it hasn't really sunk in yet and I don't think it will until we train with the rest of the team next week."

The boy from New Moston who came from the bottom and went to the top.

Tarkowski admits that he did start to believe he could force his way into the squad over the last few months, but says he will have to perform to the absolute best of his abilities to have a chance of being selected for the squad to go to Russia.

"Playing for England has always been a dream for me but it has only been in the last six months where it has begun to feel like it might be a reality." he said.

"This will pretty much feel like a trial, a chance to go and show what I can do - and hopefully a chance to play."

"I haven't booked any holidays yet,' he said, 'but I know that there is a lot of hard work ahead and I am not getting carried away. It's a fantastic opportunity - but that is all it is at the moment."