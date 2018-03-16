Kevin De Bruyne Admits Manchester City Hoping to Wrap Up Premier League Title Against Rivals

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his desire to clinch the Premier League title against Manchester United next month; however, has admitted overcoming Everton beforehand will be a tough test.

The Citizens currently hold a 16-point advantage over the second-placed Red Devils, meaning six more points while sentencing their rivals to defeat would crown Pep Guardiola's outfit champions.

And while the Belgium international has admitted to Sky Sports he, his teammates and their supporters would love nothing more than to clinch the title against Jose Mourinho's side; they are well aware of the roadblocks en route, including the international break.

"I think all of City would like that - to try and win that game for the title", said De Bruyne. "But if it's not, it's not. To go to Everton is a very hard game, we know that. They are probably already safe, so we will see.

"But it seems so long now to that game. I just hope everybody comes back healthy to play the last part."

The 26-year-old has been imperative in Manchester City's success so far this term; netting 11 goals and creating 19 assists across all competitions.

However, De Bruyne realises that he is just one cog in the steamrolling Citizens machine, and the Belgian heaped praise on fellow midfield teammate David Silva - who netted both goals in the north west outfit's 2-0 win over Stoke City on Monday - labelling the Spaniard 'underrated'.

"The thing is we don't have competition", he added. "I'd prefer it if he scores even more, it helps us. But everybody is doing their part. One day it will be me, on another day it will be David.

"Obviously I'm very satisfied with the way I'm playing, I feel I'm playing really well. But I don't need to score or give assists, I just need to do my thing to help us win games and in the end I will be very happy.

"David is unbelievable to play alongside, he's very underrated, and that means a lot considering his standards."