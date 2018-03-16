Leroy Sané Hails Pep Guardiola as Main Reason for Fantastic Manchester City Form

Leroy Sané has named Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the reason why his team have become serious Champions League contenders.

Manchester City have a stunning record of 40 wins in their 47 games in all competitions this season, and German winger Sané has told the club's official website why City have improved so much this season.

“This year, we're a real strong team, and we understand Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, have improved a lot and know what he wants from us,” he explained.

“The Champions League is a really tough tournament and every single game is really special and difficult. But we have a good chance to come to the final and win the Champions League. But it will be really difficult.”

Sané has been on fine form this season, playing an instrumental part in City's successes so far. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals and recorded an impressive 15 assists this season.

The youngster admits that, upon arrival at the Etihad Stadium, the only target he set himself was to improve under Pep Guardiola, who recently talked up a ten-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I didn’t have a special target,” he explained. "When I arrived, I wanted to be settled in Manchester, to improve on my weaknesses and, with Pep Guardiola, I’m looking step-to-step.

“This season I’ve scored more goals than last season and then the next step would be really good for me if I could keep doing it for this season and then next season hopefully score more.”

Sané and Guardiola will have a keen eye on the quarter finals of the Champions League, which will see them play Liverpool twice either side of the Manchester derby next month.