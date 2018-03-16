Napoli Join Newcastle in Race for £15m-Rated La Liga Shot-Stopper Ahead of Summer Melee

Napoli are ready to rival Newcastle United in the hunt for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, according to reports.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has long been an admirer of the £15m-rated Real Sociedad shot-stopper, with the Spaniard receiving rave reviews from scouts.

Rafa Benítez has provided an update on the fitness of forward @slimaniislam. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ZzoNbx179V — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 15, 2018

However, according to Italian news outlet Il Mattino, despite the north east outfit remaining keen on the custodian, they may have competition if they choose to act on their interest this summer with Maurizio Sarri's Napoli now also showing interest.

The 25-year-old has continued to impress so far this campaign, despite his side boasting the third worst goals against column in La Liga.

And with the prominence surrounding the St James' Park goalkeeping issues only temporarily muted through Martin Dubravka's arrival on Tyneside, it could be another important post-season for Newcastle and their shot-stopping search.

2 home games, 2 clean sheets for Martin Dubravka. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9iOLp27Hsj — ㅤMagpiesRelated (@MagpiesRelated) March 10, 2018

However, despite the interest from the Serie A giants, the Magpies could find themselves in the driving seat in the chase for Rulli, with the report claiming that the Argentine, who is expected to travel to this summer's World Cup, would prefer to develop his career in England's top-tier.

But should their pursuit of the Real Sociedad number one fail, it is thought Benitez would be keen on Barcelona backup goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as an alternative.

Although the 28-year-old's appearances have been limited due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's phenomenal showings under Ernesto Valverde this campaign, the Dutchman has shone in the Copa del Rey; playing a crucial role in Barca reaching this year's final after conceding just two goals in the competition.