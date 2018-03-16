Napoli Steal a March on Liverpool After Opening Bidding for Coveted Reds Target Alisson

Liverpool look set to face serious competition if they are to pursue a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer, with Napoli reportedly already making a firm offer the Brazilian stopper, who is fast emerging as one of the best in the world.





Liverpool have long been linked with 25-year-old Alisson, who is in just his first season as Roma number one after taking over when Wojciech Szczesny joined Juventus last summer.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

But with Napoli bidding farewell to AC Milan-bound Pepe Reina at the end of the season, the Serie A title chasers are in need of a replacement first choice goalkeeper for 2018/19. And it would appear that they are very keen for that man to be Alisson.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli have opened the bidding at €40m. That is thought to be a basic fee of €35m, inflated by a further €5m in add-ons.

Roma have recently been rumoured to be working on a new contract for Alisson that would see his released clause increased to €90m, while Pedulla notes that the club from the capital are refusing to even entertain offers below the €50m mark.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Napoli are also believed to hold interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno and Genoa's Mattia Perin.

Whether Liverpool will be bothered that another club is seemingly in for Alisson remains to be seen. On more than one occasion this season it has been reported that the Reds have been put off by Roma's excessive valuation of the player, while it has also been said that Lorius Karius has the faith of Jurgen Klopp to continue as number one after a mixed start to his Anfield career.

Whatever happens, Simon Mignolet is expected to leave the club in search of regular starts, with the Belgian extremely unlikely to be more than second choice if he stays at Liverpool.