Tottenham Defender Leaves Club by Mutual Consent After Nearing Two-Year Spell

By 90Min
March 16, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have terminated the contract of teenage defender Moroyin Omolabi a few months shy of the completion of his two-year scholarship programme.


The 18-year-old was a regular feature in Spurs' development squads, recording 22 appearances for the Under-18s. 

However, according to new documents registered with the Football Association, the centre-back and north Londoners split their differences on February 27 by way of mutual consent. 


There has been no official announcement from Tottenham regarding the Nigerian defender as of yet; however, the governing body's report states there is no longer a professional affiliation between the two parties. 


Spurs academy director John McDermott had previously praised Omolabi for his performances with the Under-18s.

However, the teenager's spell with the club has now come to an end, with his 70-minute outing in the club's 6-2 youth defeat to Arsenal on February 10 his final curtain call. 

Soccer

