Tottenham Defender Leaves Club by Mutual Consent After Nearing Two-Year Spell

Tottenham Hotspur have terminated the contract of teenage defender Moroyin Omolabi a few months shy of the completion of his two-year scholarship programme.





The 18-year-old was a regular feature in Spurs' development squads, recording 22 appearances for the Under-18s.

U18s: Here's Moroyin Omolabi and Matt Lock on defensive duty during a very entertaining first half v @NorwichCityFC. Back under way soon. pic.twitter.com/WmboZ5uwj0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2017

However, according to new documents registered with the Football Association, the centre-back and north Londoners split their differences on February 27 by way of mutual consent.





There has been no official announcement from Tottenham regarding the Nigerian defender as of yet; however, the governing body's report states there is no longer a professional affiliation between the two parties.

Spurs academy director John McDermott had previously praised Omolabi for his performances with the Under-18s.

However, the teenager's spell with the club has now come to an end, with his 70-minute outing in the club's 6-2 youth defeat to Arsenal on February 10 his final curtain call.