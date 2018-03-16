West Ham Skipper Mark Noble Defends Decision to Take Mid-Season Miami Trip Despite Relegation Scrap

West Ham captain Mark Noble has defended the club's decision to send the squad on a warm weather training camp in Miami.

The controversy of this trip stems from pictures emerging on social media of West Ham players relaxing on the beach during this camp. These images come during a time when the players should be taking the club's situation very seriously, with the side being a mere three points from the drop zone.

However, Noble has come to the defence of the club, claiming that now is the right time for the training camp. Speaking to talkSPORT, Noble explained: "I think they’re great me, just to change the scenery, train in a different location like this morning training was really hard and we had a lot of fun.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"But we got the work done, especially at the right times. Obviously we haven’t got a game for three weeks, the change of scenery. You hear people say they’ve gone on holiday, believe me this isn’t a holiday the way we train."

The Hammers' next fixture is against fellow relegation battlers Southampton, which will prove to be an important fixture considering a loss would take Southampton above West Ham. The Irons may even drop into the relegation zone if Crystal Palace pick up a result against Huddersfield.

A loss would also see the players and the club criticised for the decision to take a warm weather training camp - and could also result in more crowd trouble, as seen at West Ham's 3-0 loss at home to Burnley.