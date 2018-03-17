5 Manchester United Players Set to Miss Saturday's FA Cup Quarter Final Against Brighton

Manchester United will be without five first team players for their FA Cup quarter final against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.





Jose Mourinho's side suffered a shock exit in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after a defeat to Sevilla. They lost 2-1 in second leg at Old Trafford which meant that, after a goalless first leg, they crashed out of the competition.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United are currently second in the Premier League table, but they are 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City, with only eight games remaining. So their only realistic hope of lifting silverware this season is by winning the FA Cup, a competition they won as recently as 2016.





However, they will be missing a number of first team players for their quarter final clash against Brighton at Old Trafford. According to the Metro, the likes of Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be absent from this Saturday's game.





United manager Mourinho confirmed this ahead of the fixture. When questioned whether any of his players were returning for the clash, the 55-year-old said: "No, not yet. The squad is exactly the same [as Sevilla]."





While speaking in the build up to the Brighton game, Mourinho also said that his players have to grow up and learn to cope with the expectations and pressure. According to Sky Sports, he said: "They have to learn how to cope with that level of expectation and that level of pressure and they have to survive and when they survive they become stronger.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"You know, easy life, and the fans not upset and no critics, that's not good. That's not good, because if you want to make a real top team with top mentality they need to grow up. They need to grow up and the best way to grow up is to have this kind of feeling.





"So, I don't want the fans to have lower expectations, I want the fans to have high expectations because I want the players to have high expectations too."