Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to go head-to-head this summer in a bid to sign highly-rated Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

According to Spanish publication AS, the Slovenian international is a main target of both the Gunners and the Reds in the next transfer window in a bid to fix their respected goalkeeping situation.

Arsene Wenger is said to be considering his options in goal after the shaky performances of veteran Petr Cech this season, while Colombian international David Ospina has failed to convince during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile is also believed to monitoring Oblak's availability. Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet haven't enjoyed the happiest of times at Anfield, and despite the German's recent upturn in form, Klopp is keen to strengthen in that department this summer.

Oblak won't come cheap should Wenger or Klopp make a bid for him in the summer, with his £88m buy-out clause potentially making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper should he move.

That astronomical fee would break the previous record set by Manchester City when they signed Ederson in the previous summer from SL Benfica for £34.7m.

Should anyone sign the 25-year-old however, they would be getting a man with 22 clean sheets in 35 appearances this season alone, while 86 clean sheets in 148 games for Atletico Madrid has sounded the former SL Benfica man out as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.