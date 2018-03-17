Arsenal Receive Transfer Boost as Bayern Munich Pull Out of Race for Bordeaux Winger

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Bordeaux winger Malcom, as Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes has insisted that the German club are not looking to take the player to the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal have earmarked the Brazilian winger as a potential summer target, following interest in the January transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig on Sunday, 72-year-old Heynckes claimed that the club have no interest in the player.

“I have never seen him play,” he said. “Therefore, I am not able give an opinion on him. But I don’t think there is interest here. He always gets put into the shopping window but nobody really goes after him.”

Malcom has 19 goals and 15 assists in 87 games for Bordeaux since making his debut in 2016, and has been linked with Tottenham as well as the Gunners over the last few months.

Arsenal have endured a tough season in the Premier League, and doubts over manager Arsene Wenger's future are rife, with names such as Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta and Leonardo Jardim being linked with the Frenchman's position.

The Gunners sit in sixth place in the Premier League 12 points adrift of Liverpool in fourth place, with it unlikely that they will make the Champions League spots. They also face competition for the Europa League spots, with seventh placed Burnley only five points behind.

Arsenal may turn to Malcom to push for the Champions League spots next season, having invested in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette over the last 12 months.

Arsenal have a week off from action as they are not involved in the FA Cup quarter finals after being knocked out in the third round by Championship club Nottingham Forest.